Delray Beach renourishment starts in January

Beach Nourishment
December 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Jacksonville District recently joined Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach to announce the kickoff of the Delray Beach Segment of the Palm Beach County Shore Protection Project – with major renourishment work beginning January 2026.

photo courtesy of USACE

Following the severe impacts of the 2022 hurricane season, this next phase will restore 2.65 miles of shoreline from south of Hidden Harbor Dr. to south of Atlantic Dunes Park – the ninth beach renourishment since 1973.

To date, over 8.2 million cubic yards of sand have been placed along Delray’s shoreline.

This next phase brings 1.3 million more, USACE said.

Work is set to begin in January and is expected to finish before turtle-nesting season in May.

