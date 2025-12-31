Dredging operations for Dhidhdhoo airport start soon

Back to overview
December 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging operations for the development of an airport in HA. Dhidhdhoo are set to begin early next week.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The Dhidhdhoo Council said in its latest announcement that they gave a final opportunity for boat owners on the island’s western shoreline to move their vessels from the area earmarked for dredging and relocate them elsewhere.

Council President Abdul Waheed said that the western side of the lagoon will be dredged to create land for the airport, as well as for land allocation and industrial activities.

The physical works on the airport will start once reclamation is completed, Waheed added.

According to the council, a foreign vessel carrying the necessary machinery and equipment is scheduled to arrive in Dhidhdhoo on January 4, 2026.

