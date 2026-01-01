Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Chapora dredging kicks off

Chapora dredging kicks off

Dredging
January 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging operations at the mouth of the Chapora River and the Chapora fishing jetty in Goa, India, are finally underway.

photo courtesy of Delilah Lobo fb

According to the Member of Goa Legislative Assembly, Delilah Lobo, the project is expected to greatly improve navigability and ensure safer passage for fishing vessels.

For years, fishermen have faced difficulties due to shallow waters and silt buildup, which increased the risk of accidents and damage to boats.

With the start of this very important dredging program, the locals said that their daily livelihoods will now be better protected.

The inauguration ceremony was held alongside VP Anjuna–Caisua Sarpanch Shri Surendra Govenkar, Panch Members of VP Anjuna–Caisua, VP Verla–Canca Panch Member Smt. Nicole Marques, Fisheries Department officials and local residents.

Related News