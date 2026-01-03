Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: Land reclamation plan unveiled for Lung Kwu Tan



Land Reclamation
January 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has just released a plan for the land reclamation works within an area of about 240 hectares of foreshore and seabed at Lung Kwu Tan.

photo courtesy of lkt-tmw.hk

The proposed works include filling of the seabed to form about 145 hectares of new land, reprovisioning of a submarine outfall, and construction of a seawall.

According to their official announcement, the proposed works are tentatively scheduled to start in 2028.

Also, the land reclamation operations at Lung Kwu Tan are not expected to cause “an adverse ecological impact, and the proposed reclamation area is away from the habitat of the Chinese White Dolphins at the Sha Chau and Lung Kwu Chau Marine Park, with the existing Urmston Road Fairway in between serving as a natural buffer zone.”

Enquiries regarding the proposed works can be addressed to the Land Works Division, the Civil Engineering and Development Department,” as stated in the notice.

