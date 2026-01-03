Hulhumalé Phase 3: Land reclamation in full swing

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
January 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said that 49 hectares of land have been reclaimed for Hulhumalé Phase 3, with more than 77.8 percent of the project having been completed.

photo courtesy of MACL

This capital development project was awarded to Capital Marine and Civil Construction (CMC), with the government having made the decision to reclaim 63 hectares of land under the program. 

According to the latest update, the dredging works are progressing steadily, with two trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHDs) Prins der Nederlanden (capacity: 22,000 CBM) and Oranje (capacity: 22,000 CBM) actively operating on-site.

photo courtesy of MACL

The Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, recently noted that an additional dredger has been brought in to speed up the process, with expectations that the reclamation of Hulhumalé Phase 3 will be fully completed by next month.

The primary purpose of this new land is to facilitate the Binveriyaa Scheme, providing 1,351 housing plots for residents of Malé. 

