EXCLUSIVE: Dredging underway for Lahore’s first floating restaurant

January 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Lahore’s first floating restaurant is expected to open to the public later in 2026 as construction nears its final stages.

AI-generated image used for illustration purposes only, courtesy of Hi Pakistan

The three-storey floating structure is being built on a canal branching from the River Ravi, near Jallo Park.

According to the project managers, civil and construction work is progressing rapidly, with the goal to complete everything before year-end, subject to final inspections.

Also, a significant amount of dredging work on the waterway is moving forward.

At the moment, the dredge crews are removing sand and silt from the canal bed to ensure enough depth and stability for the restaurant once it is fully installed.

Project teams said that the works are continuing day and night to meet the announced timeline, with structural, mechanical and finishing tasks being carried out in parallel.

