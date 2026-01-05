EXCLUSIVE: Dhidhoo land reclamation kicks off

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
January 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said that the Ha. Dhidhoo Land Reclamation Project – aimed to advance airport development, housing initiatives and the provision of essential services – is now underway.

photo courtesy of MACL

This capital development contract was awarded to Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) on April 19, 2024, for MVR 257.21 million ($16.6 million).

According to MACL, the project will add 110 hectares of land to Dhidhdhoo for the airport and related facilities.

The works are inaugurated this morning by Minister of Finance and Planning Moosa Zameer in the presence of MACL CEO and MD Ibrahim Shareef Mohamed, Dhidhoo Parliamentary Member Abdul Latheef Mohamed, and Dhidhoo Council President Abdulla Rasheed.

The land reclamation work is expected to be completed within two to three months, subject to conditions on site, as parts of the lagoon reach depths of up to five meters.

