Galveston Port: Major cargo improvements on track for 2026 completion

Galveston Port: Major cargo improvements on track for 2026 completion

January 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Galveston Port said that they are advancing a significant program of waterside upgrades at its West Port Cargo Complex, marking the largest investment in its cargo berths and yards for several decades.

photo courtesy of portofgalveston.com

According to their latest announcement, the port is investing $106 million to improve dilapidated waterfront infrastructure, add acreage for cargo handling and extend berthing space.

The phased work began in 2024 with funding from a state grant and port operating reserves, largely from cruise revenues.

Here is the latest update:

  • Pier 38/39 – The port-funded work includes enclosing and filling an outdated slip. The port built a closure structure which will double as a berth beginning in 2026. The slip will be filled with dredge materials beginning in January and completed within the year. The fill will need to settle for a period before the area can be used for cargo laydown,
  • Pier 40/41 – This project includes another slip closure structure and berth extension project. It is funded with a state grant and port operating reserves. The slip closure structure and berth infrastructure will be completed by mid 2026. The slip will be filled in a future phase,
  • Pier 39-40 berth – Along with slip closures, this rehabilitation project makes it possible for the port to complete a 1,434-foot-long berth extending from Pier 38/39 to Pier 40/41. Designed to accommodate 46-foot-draft ships, the berth will be commissioned in the second half of 2026,
  • Pier 41 paving – Six acres at Pier 41 has been repaved to repair failed subgrade and concrete paving. Now that the giant holes are gone, the area is fully usable for cargo handling,
  • Grain elevator demolition – The port demolished a decades-old, decommissioned grain elevator to add more acreage for cargo handling. The berth and some acreage are being used now for cargo ships. The area will be completely cleared for cargo use in 2026.

