Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Orion wins $86.3M shoreline protection contract

Orion wins $86.3M shoreline protection contract

Breakwater Construction
January 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has received an $86.3 million shoreline protection project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

photo courtesy of oriongroupholdingsinc.com

Commenting the latest news, Travis Boone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings, said: “We are proud to be part of one of the largest shoreline protection and beneficial use infrastructure projects in our home state of Texas. This award reflects our team’s deep expertise and proven track record of delivering outstanding work on complex coastal and marine projects that strengthen resilience and create lasting value.”

As part of this project, Orion will construct new breakwaters and replenish shorelines with approximately one million cubic yards of beach-quality dredged materials along the Texas coastline at the mouth of the Colorado River.

According to USACE, “these efforts are intended to stabilize the shoreline, slowing the impacts of the significant erosive forces in the area and preventing additional land loss. The beach nourishment component will rebuild a valuable public access feature, allowing the public to once again have ocean access and a place to recreate in this area.”

The project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Related News