Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Thinadhoo dredging nears halfway mark

Thinadhoo dredging nears halfway mark

Dredging
January 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said that 40 percent of the dredging work for the second phase of the land reclamation and shore protection of GDh. Thinadhoo Industrial Zone has now been completed. 

photo courtesy of MTCC

The project involves reclaiming three hectares of land at the island’s industrial zone, laying 32,647 cubic meters of sand revetment, and constructing revetments across 254m.

Also, this capital development program includes:

  • building an 89m pre-cast RC retaining wall,
  • installing lights at the harbor and canal, and
  • constructing a timber jetty measuring 3m wide and 47m long. 

The project was handed over to MTCC in June 2023 for MVR 53.41 million ($3.5 million), and was scheduled to be completed within 300 days. 

Related News