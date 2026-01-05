Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Victor Harbor: Work on Coastal Sea Defense Wall almost done

Victor Harbor: Work on Coastal Sea Defense Wall almost done

Coastal Protection
January 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Victor Harbor said that the construction of a Coastal Sea Defense Wall between Fell Street and Charles Street in Encounter Bay is now practically complete. Only minor works remain to finalize the project.

photo courtesy of City of Victor Harbor

Work on the project started in late April 2025. The Council engaged CATCON to undertake the construction on its behalf.

The new Coastal Sea Defense Wall is made of two elements – a rock revetment and a concrete wave wall. The rock revetment extends for the entire length of the project, while the concrete wave wall extends from Ridgeway Street to Charles Street (with height varying between 0mm and 650mm).

The purpose of the wall is to provide immediate protection for community assets such as nearby roads and land. It will also offer long-term resilience for low-lying urban areas against storm surges, sea level rise and flooding, the Council said.

There are still some works to go as part of the project, which will be completed in early 2026 as weather and material supply allows. 

Related News