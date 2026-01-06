Coastal defense work starts to protect railway through Folkestone Warren

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
January 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The South Eastern Railway has begun vital works to safeguard the iconic line through the Warren, strengthening sea defenses for decades to come, with railway set to remain open to passengers throughout the work, Network Rail said.

photo courtesy of Network Rail

Essential work is now underway to safeguard the railway line running through Folkestone Warren, with the Western beach and walkway closed to allow the project to proceed safely.

To reinforce the sea defenses below the railway, the first of three deliveries of Boulogne Limestone, a tough, crystalline rock that is hard wearing and well suited for use in coastal protection, was delivered yesterday onto the beach.

These will now be strategically placed along the beach to shield the coastline from erosion and stabilize the railway and surrounding cliffs for the next 30 years.

The rocks will be placed directly on the beach, covering approximately three hundred meters of shoreline. In total 18,000 tons of limestone will be used with a further two deliveries subject to weather conditions, Network Rail said.  

