St. Lucie County: Intermittent closures of Dollman Beach begin

Beach Nourishment
January 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Beginning this week, Dollman Beach, located at 9200 South Ocean Drive, will have intermittent closures due to work contractors performing sand renourishment for the South St. Lucie County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CSRMP).

photo courtesy of stlucieco.gov

Under the plan, Manson Construction will begin mobilizing equipment in the northern overflow parking area for the federal beach nourishment project. The northern half of the parking area will be closed to the public, with temporary closures as needed for construction activities, the County said.

Dredging activities are scheduled to start on January 22, with an anticipated project completion date of Tuesday, June 30.

The CSRM project protects roughly 3.3 miles of Atlantic Ocean shoreline on South Hutchinson Island. The recommended plan includes beach and dune nourishment from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Range Monument R-98 in St. Lucie County to the Martin County line.

After initial construction, the periodic renourishment interval is 18 years, equaling two periodic nourishment events over the 50 years of the federal participation plan. The sand source identified for the project is the St. Lucie Shoals, located approximately 3.5 miles offshore, the County concluded.

