CSD E. Stroud ready for Gulfport dredging project

January 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Mike Hooks, LLC cutterhead-pipeline dredge E. Stroud will begin maintenance dredging operations in the Gulfport Sound Channel on or around January 10, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) said.

According to MDMR, the dredge will be pumping material into approved open-water placement sites located adjacent to the channel.

The goal of a deeper navigational channel is part of the broader strategic plan to create a more competitive port.

MDMR said that the this new dredging program is expected to continue for approximately two months. 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversees the maintenance dredging activities.

