Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging work on New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway about to begin

Dredging work on New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway about to begin

Dredging
January 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Philadelphia District said that Barnegat Bay Dredging Company of Harvey Cedars, N.J. will begin dredging the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway federal channel between markers 152 to 163 (west of Brigantine, N.J.) in the following weeks.

photo courtesy of USACE

The dredged sediment will be beneficially used to enhance salt marsh at the East Pool at Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.

According to USACE, dredging operations will cease on January 31 due to environmental restrictions, but site work is expected to continue until mid-February.

Dredging will take place again in Fall 2026 in this same area and nearby areas to continue to clear shoaling that impacts maritime navigation.

This operation is part of a contract that will involve dredging in other portions of the 117-mile New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway, USACE said.

In February, Barnegat Bay Dredging Company is set to begin dredging between channel markers 386 to 399 (west of Stone Harbor). In the Spring and Summer, work will proceed to the Cape May Ferry channel and Cape May Harbor.

Related News