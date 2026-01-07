Mobile Dredging gears up for Brigantine job

Back to overview
January 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) said that the Brigantine Channel Spur dredging project will begin this week in Brigantine, Atlantic County.

photo courtesy of Mobile Dredging & Video Pipe, Inc.

The approximately $1.8 million project will restore the Brigantine Channel Spur by dredging approximately 22,000 cubic yards.

NJDOT’s contractor, Mobile Dredging & Video Pipe, Inc., will restore safe navigation by dredging the channel to its authorized project depth of five feet below mean low water.

Dredging operations are scheduled to begin in a couple of days and are expected to be completed on January 31, 2026.

Work will be conducted during daylight hours only. The channel is expected to remain open throughout the duration of the project, but temporary impacts may take place,” NJDOT said.

All material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline to Boot Island to support shoreline stabilization and habitat enhancement.

