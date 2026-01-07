Back to overview
PRA to work with Coast Guard on dredgers inspection task

PRA to work with Coast Guard on dredgers inspection task

Dredging
January 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) said that the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) assured its full cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other concerned agencies in the inspection and verification of reclamation operations in Manila Bay.

PNA photo by Joan Bondoc

PRA said today that they “affirm its commitment to strengthening transparency, maritime security, and regulatory compliance in reclamation activities within Manila Bay.”

The Authority also said that they would direct all reclamation partners and project proponents to use only duly registered and fully compliant vessels, including locally registered dredgers, in accordance with Philippine laws and regulations, adding that vessels with irregular registration status or those failing to meet vessel registration and Automatic Identification System requirements will not be allowed to operate in projects under its jurisdiction.

According to PNA, PRA reiterated that all reclamation activities under its jurisdiction “shall strictly comply with maritime laws, environmental regulations, and safety standards,” noting that any violations identified will be addressed through existing laws and applicable regulatory processes.

Earlier this week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the PCG to board and inspect all dredgers operating in Manila Bay reclamation projects amid concerns over vessel identity, ownership, and compliance with Philippine laws.

