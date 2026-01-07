Public meeting on Chaudoir dredge material disposal set for next week

Back to overview
Dredging
January 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A public meeting to discuss disposal of dredged material from the Chaudoir Dock County Park Harbor dredging project will be held by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at 1 p.m., January 14, at the Door County Government Center.

photo courtesy of door.wi.gov

Door County has requested approval from the DNR to stockpile and dispose of sediments dredged from the Chaudoirs Dock County Park Harbor.

Upon completion of dredging, the material would be stockpiled and stored at the closed Door County landfill (landfill), license # 2937 located on Hainesville Road in the town of Nasewaupee.

The dredge material would be used for regrading of the landfill cap, DNR said. Regrading of the landfill cap is a typical maintenance activity and is done to maintain positive drainage off of the landfill cap.

According to DNR, the purpose of the meeting is to solicit public comment and answer questions on the proposed disposal.

