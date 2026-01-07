Waterking announces new partnership with DATAGREEN

Back to overview
Dredging
January 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Waterking Amphibious and Dredging equipment today announced a new partnership with DATAGREEN.

photo courtesy of Waterking

According to Waterking, DATAGREEN – a French company offering a diverse range of weed and vegetation removal products – will be enriching its product range from 2026 onwards with Waterking’s amphibious excavators and dredging equipment. Both are available for sale and rental, the Dutch company said.

The first Waterking machine was built in 2006.

Since 2010, Waterking has been a full-service global organization in the field of amphibious equipment, dredging equipment and dredging solutions. 

