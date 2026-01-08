New sand arrives onto New Smyrna Beach

Back to overview
New Smyrna Beach

Beach Nourishment
January 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Volusia County is moving forward with a new effort to prevent beach erosion in New Smyrna Beach. Right now, crews are pumping sand back on the beach that will be shaped into a protective berm.

photo courtesy of Volusia County

This work is part of Volusia County’s South Berm Construction Project in New Smyrna Beach.

Funded entirely through a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant awarded to support recovery and long-term resilience following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the project is set to rebuild the dune system along approximately 5.5 miles of coastline to help reduce erosion and future storm impacts.

The County said that half a million cubic yards of sand will be placed on the beach for the south berm construction project.

Work is expected to continue through mid-March.

