Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE announces finalization of nationwide permits

USACE announces finalization of nationwide permits

Dredging
January 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that they will reissue 56 existing nationwide permits and issue one new permit for work in wetlands and other waters that are regulated by Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and/or Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899. One existing permit will not be reissued.

photo courtesy of USACE

Under President Trump’s leadership, the Army Corps of Engineers has taken decisive action to cut bureaucratic red tape and refocus our mission on American prosperity,” said Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

“Ensuring that American citizens and businesses can chase their dreams and build our economy without needless delays is a clear victory for our ability to compete on a global stage during the 21st Century.”

The final action is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register in the coming days.

Once published, the Federal Register notice will indicate when the new permits take effect and on what date the existing permits expire. A separate news release will also be issued to announce publication of the final action.

Until this action takes effect, all 2021 nationwide permits remain effective, USACE said.

Related News