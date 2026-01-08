Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE issues permit for Sparrows Point Container Terminal

USACE issues permit for Sparrows Point Container Terminal

Business development
January 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

THe USACE Baltimore District has issued its Section 404/10/408/103 permit decision for the Sparrows Point Container Terminal (SPCT) project, a joint venture between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investments Limited, to construct a new container terminal and associated facilities at the Port of Baltimore.

photo courtesy of USACE

The project will be located on 330 acres within the existing Tradepoint Atlantic industrial development site in Baltimore County

USACE said that the proposed work required authorization from the Secretary of the Army, acting through USACE, under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. 1344) for the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States; Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 (33 U.S.C. 403) for the construction of any structure in or over navigable waters of the United States; Section 408 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 (33 USC 408) for taking possession of, use of, or injury to harbor or river improvements; and Section 103 of the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act (33 USC 1413) for ocean disposal of dredged material.

Permit issuance for the Sparrows Point Container Terminal Project highlights how FAST-41 and integration of the USACE Regulatory process can streamline environmental reviews, resulting in improved efficiency and clarity within the federal permitting process,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera.

“All stakeholders held a steadfast commitment to collaboration, accountability and transparency, which ultimately led to identification of a project alternative with the least impact to aquatic resources, all while meeting the applicant’s project timeline.”

The permit authorizes construction of an approximate 3,000 linear foot marine terminal consisting of a marginal wharf with ship-to-shore cranes, a container yard, gate complex, intermodal/rail yard, and various support structures which also includes upland excavation, a revetment and associated outfalls.

For vessel access to the wharf, the project will include deepening and widening of the existing Sparrows Point Channel and turning basin to -52 feet mean lower low water, requiring mechanical dredging and placement of approximately 4.2 million cubic yards of dredged material to be transported to approved locations.

According to USACE, the channel entrance will continue to connect to the Brewerton Federal Navigation Channel. 

Related News