BESIX: First phase of Portonave marine infrastructure upgrade wraps up

Infrastructure
January 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

BESIX has completed the first phase of the marine infrastructure upgrade at Portonave, located in the port of Navegantes, southern Brazil. 

photo courtesy of BESIX

Works, started in 2024, comprised the construction of a new quay wall in the same location as the existing structure while keeping the port fully operational.

In October 2025, BESIX delivered the first 450 meters of the newly constructed quay wall, marking the end of the project’s first phase. In just two days, the relocation of six ship-to-shore cranes was completed, enabling the first ultra-large container vessels to berth at the upgraded facility.

Work on the second and final phase is already in progress.

Scheduled for delivery by summer 2026, this phase will mirror the first, adding another 50% of quay length to reach a total of 970 meters.

According to BESIX, it is planned to be completed in half the time of the first phase, maintaining strong momentum toward full completion.

