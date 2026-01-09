DEME in Italy: Preparing Naples for America’s Cup sailing contest

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
January 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME won a contract last month to help prepare Naples for the legendary America’s Cup sailing competition.

photo courtesy of America's Cup fb

The 2027 America’s Cup will be held in Italy for the first time.

At the end of December 2025, it was announced that five founding teams have “united to unleash the potential of the America’s Cup, introducing a professional structure and stable sporting calendar to the 174-year-old competition.”

DEME said that a wide range of marine works will be needed, including:

  • dredging,
  • coastal protection, and
  • breakwater construction.

photo courtesy of DEME

According to DEME, the project in in the Bay of Naples will focus on the remediation and redevelopment of the Bagnoli–Coroglio industrial area.

Commenting the news, Jan Vandenbroeck, Area Director South Europe, said that these projects “strengthen our position in the Mediterranean, where DEME continues to partner with local stakeholders to deliver high impact projects.”

A consortium of DEME and Italian companies Savarese Costruzioni and Iterga Costruzioni Generali will perform marine works including 900 meters of offshore breakwaters, the removal of approximately 130,000 m³ of sediments, and demolition of the decaying central pier and former steel plant service buildings.

Substantial completion is scheduled by next summer to enable urban regeneration and preparations for the preliminary regattas of the America’s Cup.

