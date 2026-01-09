Port of Virginia raises the bar, dredging program almost done

Back to overview
Dredging
January 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Virginia is nearing the completion of its $1.4 billion Gateway Investment Program with a critical piece of the strategic capital investment program being delivered in early 2026.

photo courtesy of The Port of Virginia

In February, the port is scheduled to take delivery of the deepest shipping channels on the US East Coast, as the deepening and widening effort of Virginia’s channels comes to its close.

The $450 million project will result in channels that are 55 feet deep and wide enough to safely handle two-way traffic of the biggest ships in the Atlantic trade, without tidal restrictions or overhead obstructions; the widening effort was completed in February of 2024.

This is an important chapter in the story of The Port of Virginia and the ongoing development of America’s Most Modern Gateway,” said Sarah J. McCoy, interim CEO and executive director of The Virginia Port Authority.

“In order to be a twenty-first century port, you must have twenty-first century infrastructure. Channel depth has the same level of importance to Virginia as any of our landside assets and investments. To remain competitive, the big ships require deep water and modern terminals. The Port of Virginia is the logical choice.”

In addition to nearing the end of the dredging effort, the port is also inaugurating a fourth berth for ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs).

At the South Berth of Norfolk International Terminals (NIT), the port has deepened its berths and is putting four new Suez-class cranes into service this month. The new cranes give the port two ULCV berths at both NIT South and Virginia International Gateway.

A fifth ULCV berth is being developed at NIT’s North Berth and is scheduled to be in operation in 2027, when the $650 million reconfiguration and optimization of that area of the terminal is completed.

