Santander kicks off the 2026 dredging program

January 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Santander Port Authority (APS) has kicked off the 2026 dredging campaign on the navigation channel from Punta Rabiosa to Somo.

photo courtesy of APS

According to APS, this is the second of five interventions planned until 2030, following the initial campaign in December.

The works, carried out by CIOMAR S.L. for EUR 1.68 million, will remove around 20,000 cubic meters of dredge material from these areas per campaign.

photo courtesy of APS

Commenting the latest dredging program, César Díaz, the APS President, said: “This work is fundamental both for guaranteeing suitable navigation conditions in the channel and preserving, in the long term, the current balance of the Bay.”

The dredging operations are being carried out with a bucket dredge and a dredging barge.

