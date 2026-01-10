Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Repair works complete on cutter suction dredger Al Seddiek

EXCLUSIVE: Repair works complete on cutter suction dredger Al Seddiek

Dredging
January 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The repair and modification works on the ladder of the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Al Seddiek were completed at Port Said Shipyard (PSS) earlier this week.

photo courtesy of Ahmed Tharwat LinkedIn

The scope of work included full steel renewal and structural modification of the forward section of the ladder, aiming to achieve the required straightness and proper alignment necessary for the safe and smooth rotation of the dredger cutter.

photo courtesy of Ahmed Tharwat LinkedIn

Also, the repair works included the renewal of all internal stiffeners surrounding the stern tube, ensuring structural integrity and reliable operation.

The dredger is owned by the Suez Canal Authority. It was built in 1980 and has a deadweight tonnage of 793 metric tons.

This giant CSD was constructed at the MHI Hiroshima Machinery Works in Japan.

