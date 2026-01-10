Maurice River dredging about to begin

Back to overview
Dredging
January 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Philadelphia District said that Cottrell Contracting Corporation of Chesapeake, Va., will dredge approximately 80,000 cubic yards of sediment from the federal channel near the mouth of the Maurice River (Cumberland County, N.J.) in the following weeks.  

photo courtesy of cottrellcontracting.com

The sediment will be hydraulically pumped to help protect an area fronting the Heislerville Dike at the end of Matts Landing Road and to enhance eroded marsh areas of Northwest Reach.

Both placement areas are within the Heislerville Wildlife Management Area, which is managed by the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife, USACE said.

The dredging and placement operations will begin in mid-January and extend through the end of February 2026.

This work builds on previous dredging and beneficial use work completed in 2023-2024 in partnership with the State of New Jersey. The sediment placement operation will be monitored and will inform future efforts to beneficially use dredged sediment across the nation.

According to USACE, this beneficial use placement will also contribute to goals under the State’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

