Brownley: $8.2M for Channel Islands Harbor dredging, $5.9M for Ventura Harbor dredging

Dredging
January 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Congresswoman Julia Brownley last week announced the inclusion of funding totaling more than $19,792,000 that she secured for California’s 26th Congressional District in the Fiscal Year 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act (H.R. 6938).

photo courtesy of Channel Islands Harbor

According to Brownley, this funding ensures continued federal investments in important infrastructure and public safety initiatives across the region.

Every year, I am eager to deliver for my constituents by fighting for the federal funding that is needed to keep our communities moving forward,” said Brownley. 

“From securing critical resources to support victims of crime to replacing dilapidated pipelines across the county to bolstering engines of job growth like our ports and harbors, this package of bills allows for substantial investments that will upgrade regional infrastructure, strengthen our local economy, and improve public well-being.”

The Energy and Water Appropriations portion of the bill continues programmatic funding championed by Brownley for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in Ventura County, including:

  • $8,230,000 for dredging of Channel Islands Harbor,
  • $5,980,000 for dredging of Ventura Harbor,
  • $375,000 in donor port funds for the Port of Hueneme.

The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on January 8 with a strong bipartisan vote of 397-28.

Brownley said that the legislation is expected to be considered by the U.S. Senate in the coming days before heading to the President for signature.

