Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Congressman Harris delivers over $4.7M for Slaughter Creek dredging

Congressman Harris delivers over $4.7M for Slaughter Creek dredging

Dredging
January 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris has announced $4,785,000 in federal funding for the Slaughter Creek Dredging Project in Slaughter Creek, secured through the Energy & Water Development appropriations bill for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

photo courtesy of Rep. Andy Harris, M.D.

When waterways like Slaughter Creek become difficult to navigate, it directly affects the people and businesses that rely on them,” said Harris.

“This funding allows long-delayed dredging to move forward and restore reliable access for commercial and recreational vessels.”

Slaughter Creek has faced long-standing navigation challenges, with reduced channel depth limiting access for commercial and recreational vessels.

According to Harris, this funding allows long-delayed dredging to move forward and improve navigation.

Related News