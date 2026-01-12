Back to overview
Dredging Today More money for South Australia's coastal protection projects

More money for South Australia’s coastal protection projects

Coastal Protection
January 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Six South Australian coastal councils and three community groups will share in more than $1.2 million to help protect and manage the state’s coastline, the Government of South Australia said.

photo courtesy of environment.sa.gov.au

The latest round of the Coast Protection Board’s two grant programs has been delivered, enabling recipients to carry out vital works with a strong regional focus.

The Coast Protection Grants Program provides support for councils to repair, restore and sustain the state’s coastline and address climate change risks.

Projects awarded $1.2 million in funding include building foreshore and coastal protection structures, studies to assess hazards, beach replenishment and improving water quality and marine life.

Support provided will unlock nearly $5 million in protection measures across the state’s coastline, which stretches more than 5,000 kilometers.

According to the Government, Robe Council will use its $235,000 grant to install geotextile sandbags at Fox Beach, followed by targeted sand replenishment – helping to protect vulnerable sections of coastline that have experienced storm damage while building long-term resilience.

