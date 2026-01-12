Back to overview
Naifaru land reclamation moves ahead

Land Reclamation
January 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has just released the latest update on the Lh. Naifaru land reclamation and shore protection project, saying that the works are in full swing.

photo courtesy of MTCC

We have delivered the first shipment of rock boulders to the project site. Reclamation operations and sand bund works are ongoing,” MTCC said.

MTCC signed an agreement with Ministry of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure towards implementation of Lh. Naifaru Land Reclamation and Shore Protection Project in September 2025.

Hon. Minister Dr. Abdulla Muththalib signed the contract on behalf of Ministry and MD DCP (Retd) Ahmed Saudhee put his signature on behalf of MTCC.

According to MTCC, this project includes reclaiming 44.80 hectares of land, installing revetments in an area of 1813 meters, installing groins in an area of 474 meters, and constructing a breakwater in an area of 803 meters.

