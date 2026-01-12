VIDEO: Keeping larger vessels moving through Toledo Harbor

Back to overview
Dredging
January 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District recently completed dredging approximately 600,000 cubic yards of material in the Toledo Harbor, which happened to have been the largest annual dredging operation on the Great Lakes.

photo courtesy of USACE

Sediments from the channel bottom were removed by a mechanical dredge and placed into hoppers aboard scows for transport to the designated dredged sediment placement area.

View on Youtube.

Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.

