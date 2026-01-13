Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Harris delivers $40M for new dredging vessel

BREAKING NEWS: Harris delivers $40M for new dredging vessel

Dredging
January 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris yesterday announced $40 million in FY26 Energy and Water Development funding for a new shallow-draft dredging vessel for East Coast navigation channels.

U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bloodgood

According to Harris, this funding addresses sediment buildup that has limited vessel access in Maryland and other heavily used East Coast waterways.

The FY26 appropriations bill includes language authored by Congressman Harris requiring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use the $40 million provided to replace Dredge Currituck.

Dredge Currituck is one of only two shallow-draft dredges in the Corps’ fleet and has no private-sector equivalent. Replacing Dredge Currituck is set to restore dredging capacity needed to maintain navigation channels and reduce hazards caused by sediment buildup along the East Coast – including in Maryland, Harris said.

Also, the legislation allocates more than $375 million for coastal storm protection and beach management projects nationwide, supporting shoreline maintenance and protecting coastal communities from erosion and storm impacts.

Related News