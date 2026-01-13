EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s TSHD Ortelius undergoes repairs in Argentina

Back to overview
Dredging
January 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul’s 6,000 m3 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ortelius, measuring 111.7 meters in length and 24.6 meters in beam, is undergoing comprehensive repair and maintenance at Slipway No. II of the Argentine Naval Industrial Complex – Tandanor.

photo courtesy of Tandanor

According to Tandanor, this work is being carried out in a coordinated manner across various technical departments and encompasses both critical operating systems and structural and hull protection components.

From the mechanical department, the focus is on fine-tuning the gate and discharge systems, including the reconditioning of hinges and latches, the replacement of seals and gaskets, the verification of fastenings, and the adjustment of valves and control systems.

Simultaneously, inspections and work are being performed on air tanks and other components, with a focus on compliance with the standards required by the classification society, Tandanor said.

photo courtesy of Tandanor

In terms of structure, that Tandanor’s department is carrying out reinforcements in sections of the hull and in internal compartments related to dredging and maneuvering operations.

These interventions include modifications to walkways and work platforms, the installation of new ducts, the renewal of the cathodic protection system, and the updating of identification elements, all aimed at improving both the safety and durability of the vessel.

photo courtesy of Tandanor

The Ortelius is the fifth dredger delivered by Keppel O&M to Jan De Nul Group, following the delivery of three 3,500 m3 TSHDs and one 6,000 m3 TSHD, the Sanderus.

