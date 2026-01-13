Lake Adger dredging about to begin

Back to overview
Dredging
January 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Polk County officials said that a major dredging project at Lake Adger will start this month to remove debris and sediment washed in by Hurricane Helene.

photo courtesy of polknc.info

The project will be funded up to $140 million as an NC Smart project through North Carolina Emergency Management.

According to the officials, the state will seek FEMA reimbursement of the funding which will cover 90 percent if approved.

The dredging program will involve two parts: dredging the lake bed and dredging areas around the dam.

Dredging works will not require a full closure of the lake.

