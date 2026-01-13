Lions Weir dredging work completes

Back to overview
Dredging
January 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Lions Weir dredging project is complete, the Shire of Boddington said today.

photo courtesy of Shire of Boddington

Sediment has been disposed of at an approved facility for treatment and reuse,” the Shire said.

“The laydown area has now been cleared and returned to the Shire in excellent condition, marking the end of this important community project.”

The total volume of silt removed during the dredging operations is approximately 6,000 cubic meters.

The project was made possible thanks to the involvement of the reference group and the significant contribution of the Boddington Lions Club,” the Shire concluded.

