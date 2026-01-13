Moolenaar: House passes funding for Pentwater Harbor dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
January 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar last week voted for legislation that included funding for six community projects in Michigan’s Second Congressional District, involving over $1.6 million to support dredging at Pentwater Harbor.

photo courtesy of USACE

The funding I secured will bring much-needed support for projects throughout Michigan’s Second District,” said Moolenaar.

“These projects, which range from water system improvements to dredging a harbor, were requested by local leaders to make sure tax dollars are spent wisely. I will continue to ensure rural areas in our district are never left behind and necessary projects, that strengthen our communities and improve quality of life for families, are funded.” 

The funding is designated for the Pentwater Harbor Dredging Project, which is intended to remove sediment buildup from the harbor channel and maintain safe navigation for recreational boaters, charter fishing vessels and other lake traffic that supports local tourism and waterfront businesses in Oceana County.

Pentwater Harbor is part of the federal navigation system on Lake Michigan and has an authorized channel depth of approximately 12 feet, according to USACE.

Sediment accumulation at the harbor entrance and within the channel is a recurring issue, requiring periodic maintenance dredging to preserve navigable depths.

The legislation is expected to considered quickly in the Senate and go to President Trump’s desk. 

