Coastal rehabilitation works begin at Newell Beach

Coastal Erosion
January 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Douglas Shire Council said that they will begin interim coastal rehabilitation works at the southern end of Newell Beach in late January to help stabilize the shoreline following erosion caused by Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

photo courtesy of douglas.qld.gov.au

According to their latest announcement, sand scraping will take place as an interim measure. This involves moving sand from the Marine Safety Qld nourishment area at the Southern end of the beach to help rebuild the natural dune profile and reduce erosion risk.

These works are part of the Coastal Recovery Program, funded through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) by the Australian and Queensland Governments.

Council said that this program focuses on nature-based solutions to support long-term coastal recovery.

Works are scheduled to start late January and are expected to finish before the large tides forecast for early February.

