Dredging wraps up at Channel Islands Harbor

January 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Channel Islands Harbor said that their latest dredging program, conducted by Manson Construction of Seattle, will be complete today.

photo courtesy of USACE

Dredged material was hydraulically pumped from Channel Islands and transported about one mile south, where it is placed onto Hueneme Beach.

The placement of beach-quality material provides shoreline protection to downcoast beaches, USACE said.

Thanks to this U.S. Army Corps project, navigating the harbor entrance will continue to be safe and down coast beaches will receive much-needed sand,” Channel Islands Harbor said.

According to the latest project update, dredging equipment should be transported away by the end of next week.

USACE has conducted routine maintenance dredging of Channel Islands Harbor since the 1960s.

