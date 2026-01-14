EXCLUSIVE: Royal IHC launches electric dredger Tomaszow

Back to overview
January 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC launched the Tomaszow, an electric cutter suction dredger (CSD), for Quarzwerke GmbH yesterday.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

This electric mining dredger is a tailored solution built on our proven Beaver 65 platform,” Royal IHC said.

According to the Dutch company, the CSD will have two Cutterspecial® pumps in series to reduce wear and enhance operational efficiency, and a powerful cutterhead engineered to cut through cemented silica sand up to 25m depth.

Also, the dredger is demountable and road-transportable – essential for deployment to Quarzwerke’s silica sands operation in Poland.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

We’re now moving into commissioning and finalization, after which the vessel will be transported to Poland – ready to make a valuable and responsible impact in mining,Royal IHC concluded.

