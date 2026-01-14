Back to overview
Katsina State Governor inspects Are Dam dredging equipment

Dredging
January 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, the Governor of Katsina State in Nigeria, has inspected equipment for the dredging operations on Are Dam as part of efforts to expand irrigation farming and enhance food security in the state.

photo courtesy of Jagaban Army fb

The dam is designed to increase agricultural productivity and provide farmers with reliable access to water for irrigation.

During the inspection, the Managing Director of Katsina State Water Board, Dr. Tukur Hassan Tingilin, briefed the Governor on the project’s progress and the equipment deployed for the dredging works.

photo courtesy of Jagaban Army fb

The Are Dam dredging project is expected to benefit thousands of farmers across the state, leading to improved crop yields, enhanced livelihoods and economic growth, Radda concluded.

