Sebastian Inlet dredging in full swing

Dredging
January 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Sebastian Inlet District said that the dredging operations are underway in Sebastian Inlet.

photo courtesy of Sebastian Inlet District

Our contractor, ATL Diversified, Inc., is hydraulically dredging beach-compatible sand from a designated sand trap and adjacent inlet navigation channel within Sebastian Inlet,” the District said.

ATL is pumping non-compatible beach material through pipes to a dredged material storage facility on the north side of the inlet.  

When the sand storage facility is full, work will shift to (anticipated mid-January 2026) pumping beach-compatible sand to the south side of the inlet from the Sebastian Inlet State Park day use beach access south to McClarty Treasure Museum. 

According to the District, this work is a continuation of dredging that began in spring 2025, but was paused to ensure the safety of turtles and their nests during sea turtle nesting season.

