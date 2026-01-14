Watermaster amphibious dredger kicks off works at Las Pintas dam

Back to overview
Dredging
January 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Flood prevention and dredging operations at Las Pintas dam in Mexico, conducted with a Watermaster amphibious machine, are currently underway.

photo courtesy of Gobierno de Tlaquepaque

According to Gobierno de Tlaquepaque municipality, water hyacinth clearing and dredging began earlier this week with municipal, state and federal authorities working together ahead of the next rainy season.

The operation will run for around four months to restore the dam’s capacity to regulate and store water, reduce flood risk in nearby neighborhoods, support ecological restoration, and improve public health conditions by limiting mosquitoes and odors.

Work is being carried out with Watermaster amphibious multipurpose dredger and some other heavy equipment.

Last year alone, the municipality invested EUR 3.8 million in cleaning and dredging works. The officials said that these efforts helped prevent flooding, improve safety, and support a healthier aquatic environment during last rainy season.

