Weeks Marine wins Ocean Ridge shoreline renourishment contract

Beach Nourishment
January 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine from Covington, Louisiana, has won a $9.4 million firm-fixed-price contract for a shoreline renourishment project in Florida.

photo courtesy of Weeks Marine

Bids for this contract were solicited via the web with two received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Ocean Ridge, Florida, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2026 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,412,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is the contracting activity.

