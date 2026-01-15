Dredge Yard delivers valves DN 800 and DN 850 to Bahrain

Back to overview
Dredging
January 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard has delivered a set of its dredging equipment to Bahrain.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Dredge Valves DN 800 and DN 850 have officially landed in Bahrain – smooth, safe, and right on time. Six valves, one destination, zero delays,” Dredge Yard said.

Dredge Yard provides versatile drive options for operating gate valves, designed specifically for dredging applications. Our dredge valve gates can be actuated in multiple ways, ensuring flexibility, reliability, and ease of operation depending on the specific requirements of your dredging project.”

The company said that they offer expertly engineered dredge valves, designed to manage varying pressure duties up to 48 bar with precision and reliability.

Also, each valve undergoes rigorous scrutiny using Finite Element Analysis to ensure optimal performance under challenging conditions. 

