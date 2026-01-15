Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Havant Borough Council to request Government funding for reducing coastal risks

Havant Borough Council to request Government funding for reducing coastal risks

Coastal Protection
January 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Havant Borough Council has approved plans to bid for Government funding to support four major projects aimed at reducing the risk of coastal flooding and erosion and habitat creation.

photo courtesy of Havant Borough Council

According to the Council, these initiatives will focus on safeguarding properties and critical infrastructure while delivering legally required habitat creation and environmental enhancements across the borough.

Also, these projects represent a proactive step toward protecting the community and improving local ecosystems for the future.

The four projects are identified as priority areas in the council’s adopted Coastal Management Strategies’ short-term action plans. They include:

  • Eastoke Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme,
  • Selsmore & Mengham Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme,
  • Northney Farm flood risk and habitat creation scheme,
  • Conigar and Warblington flood risk and habitat creation scheme.

Each are recognized as an important part of the necessary adaptation required to respond to the changing climate of Havant Borough, the Council said.

The bidding process is scheduled to begin shortly, with project appraisals expected to span several years. 

Related News