New partnership model unveiled for coastal wetland restoration

Coastal Protection
January 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The St. Johns River Water Management District is advancing a new, collaborative approach to help coastal communities restore and protect vital wetlands.

photo courtesy of sjrwmd.com

Through interagency agreements with coastal local governments, the District said that they aim to streamline the launch of restoration projects, reduce costs and deliver environmental benefits more efficiently.

This agreement represents an important step forward in restoring and protecting our coastal wetlands,” said District Executive Director, Mike Register.

“By partnering with local governments like Indian River County, we can work more efficiently, reduce costs and accelerate meaningful restoration that improves water quality, strengthens coastal resilience and supports vibrant natural ecosystems.”

The first of these umbrella agreements, developed in partnership with Indian River County, establishes shared restoration goals and a clear framework for initiating individual projects. The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved the agreement on November 18, 2025, and the District’s Governing Board approved it during their meeting on January 13.

The work planned under these agreements is set to support healthier wetlands, which are critical natural resources that filter water, buffer communities from storms and support fish and wildlife.

According to the District, potential restoration activities may include removing dragline ditches, dikes, levees or outdated water control structures; constructing or maintaining water control structures within impounded wetlands; and placing materials that stabilize shorelines or establish living shorelines.

