Unexploded device dredged at Exmouth Marina, hundreds of homes evacuated

January 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

East Devon District Council said that a temporary 400m cordon has been put in place near Exmouth Marina following the discovery of a suspected unexploded ordnance, which was dredged out of the water earlier yesterday.

phot courtesy of East Devon District Council

Homes within the cordon are being evacuated and affected residents are being encouraged to make arrangements with friends and family. There is an assistance center at Exmouth Leisure Center to provide support if needed,” the Council said.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services have been engaging with those who are impacted on the ground regarding the evacuation.”

Councilor Paul Arnott, Leader of East Devon District Council, added: “Our teams are working closely with military specialists to ensure the device is made safe as quickly as possible, and we will provide updates as soon as we have them. We understand this is an unsettling situation for local residents, and we thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”

The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will assess the find and updates will be issued when further information is gathered.

