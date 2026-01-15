Back to overview
VERBUND opts for Watermaster

Dredging
January 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

VERBUND, Austria’s energy company and one of Europe’s largest hydropower producers, has selected the Watermaster Classic V eco-dredger for waterway and hydropower infrastructure maintenance work.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

VERBUND operates a wide network of hydropower plants, dams and water infrastructure across Austria that are essential for electricity production.

Maintenance work often takes place in shallow areas, where sediment accumulates and vegetation builds up.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

Watermaster is easy to transport between sites, amphibious, and able to work in challenging shallow water conditions. It can independently carry out maintenance tasks such as desilting by suction dredging and backhoe dredging, and vegetation removal by raking – all with one machine,” Watermaster / Aquamec Ltd. said.

